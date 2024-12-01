Left Menu

Ceasefire Talks: Hope Amidst Ongoing Gaza Conflict

Hamas leaders discussed a ceasefire with Egyptian officials as Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu convened his security cabinet. The US, Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey are involved in mediation efforts. Meanwhile, UNRWA halted aid deliveries due to security concerns, and Israeli airstrikes continued causing numerous casualties.

Hamas leaders engaged in discussions with Egyptian security officials on Sunday, signifying a new drive toward a ceasefire in the ongoing Gaza war. This visit marks the first since US efforts to revive ceasefire negotiations, which involve Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, were announced last Wednesday.

According to Jake Sullivan, White House national security advisor, the likelihood of a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza has increased, noting the isolation of Hamas as Hezbollah has ceased fighting and their supporters in Iran are preoccupied. However, Sullivan remained cautious about predicting outcomes, acknowledging previous near successes.

Amidst these diplomatic efforts, fighting persists in Gaza. The UN refugee agency halted aid shipments following the seizure of supplies by armed groups. Concurrently, Israeli airstrikes led to numerous fatalities within Gaza, while conflicting reports arose regarding military operations and humanitarian challenges.

