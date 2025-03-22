Justice Gavai's Call for Peace and Aid in Manipur

Justice B R Gavai, leading a delegation of Supreme Court judges, called upon the strife-torn community of Manipur to seek peace and harmony. The visit, which occurred on Saturday, included judges Vikram Nath, M M Sundresh, and K V Vishwanathan, who visited a relief camp in Churachandpur district, engaging with internally displaced persons to understand their plight.

While inaugurating legal services and medical camps virtually from Lamka, Justice Gavai emphasized the constitutional promise of equal rights, urging a return to normalcy. The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), of which Gavai is the executive chairman, has earmarked Rs 2.5 crore for relief efforts, adding to a previous allocation of Rs 1.5 crore. Efforts are underway to establish 109 medical camps to boost healthcare access across the state.

Addressing the vital issue of education, Justice Gavai called for the readmission of students who dropped out due to the conflict. Educational institutions were urged to ensure students resume and complete their studies. The delegation was warmly received in Imphal and later visited a relief center where they distributed essentials among newly enrolled advocates and displaced students amid ongoing ethnic violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)