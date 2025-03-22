Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Heartfelt Musical Journey: 'I Said I Love You First'

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have finally unveiled their highly anticipated album, 'I Said I Love You First', marking a significant milestone as their first collaborative full-length project as a couple, Hollywood Reporter confirms. Released under SMG Music, Friends Keep Secrets, and Interscope Records, the album encompasses 15 tracks that intimately delve into their personal and creative partnership.

In an official statement, both artists expressed how the project naturally evolved as they experienced profound comfort and connection during the creative process. Alongside the album release, Gomez and Blanco introduced a music video for the track 'Younger and Hotter Than Me'. This video, a nostalgic tribute to Gomez's journey from a child star, captures reflective moments of solitude on a deserted soundstage. In a candid behind-the-scenes social media post, Blanco shared the song's underlying theme, saying, "When you're young and a star, and you're thrown into this whirlwind of being so many people's favourite thing in the world, eventually, people find new things to hold. You're kind of left in this world where you're in limbo."

Gomez added her personal insight, reflecting on feeling out of place, stating, "I think that's how I feel. It reflects kind of everything I've felt before. I'm so bad at parties. I'm socially awkward. I sit in the corner and talk to the one person who's usually alone. I don't feel like I've always fit in." Prior to the full release, they teased fans with three singles, including 'Scared of Loving You', co-written with Finneas, 'Call Me When You Break Up', featuring Gracie Abrams, and 'Sunset Blvd.'.

The eighth track of the album, 'Bluest Flame', features a songwriting collaboration with Charli XCX. Blanco commented on the reunion with Charli XCX, stating, "She has such an amazing way of putting you in an immediate zone. It's cool because one of our first songs, probably like 11 years ago, was 'Same Old Love', and we did that with Charli too."

'I Said I Love You First' is now available on streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, inviting fans to explore their emotional and nostalgic musical narrative. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)