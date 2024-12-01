Telangana BJP MLA Urges Action Against 'Land Jihad' in Uttarakhand
T Raja Singh, a BJP MLA from Telangana, urged the Uttarakhand chief minister to take action against alleged 'land jihad'. He addressed a mahapanchayat organized by a Hindu outfit, where he emphasized the necessity of following Uttar Pradesh's approach to deal with illegal constructions by certain communities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarkashi | Updated: 01-12-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 23:16 IST
- Country:
- India
T Raja Singh, a controversial BJP MLA from Telangana, has called on Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to mimic Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath in tackling 'land jihad' cases in the state.
During a mahapanchayat at Ramlila Maidan organized by the Hindu outfit Devbhoomi Vichar Manch, Singh linked the issue to an unauthorized mosque construction and urged decisive action.
The event, granted approval under strict conditions after initial court objections, also saw demands to address 'love jihad' and illegal encroachments, stirring up public and political discourse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement