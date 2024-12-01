Telangana BJP MLA Urges Action Against 'Land Jihad' in Uttarakhand

T Raja Singh, a controversial BJP MLA from Telangana, has called on Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to mimic Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath in tackling 'land jihad' cases in the state.

During a mahapanchayat at Ramlila Maidan organized by the Hindu outfit Devbhoomi Vichar Manch, Singh linked the issue to an unauthorized mosque construction and urged decisive action.

The event, granted approval under strict conditions after initial court objections, also saw demands to address 'love jihad' and illegal encroachments, stirring up public and political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)