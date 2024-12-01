Left Menu

Tragic Shooting of Young Girl Sparks Outrage in Meerut

An eight-year-old girl named Aafia was tragically shot dead in Meerut while trying to save her brother during a conflict. The police have identified two suspects linked to the incident, which has roots in a longstanding dispute. The tragedy has spotlighted ongoing safety concerns in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 01-12-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 23:28 IST
Tragic Shooting of Young Girl Sparks Outrage in Meerut
Aafia
  • Country:
  • India

An eight-year-old girl was fatally shot in Meerut, causing a wave of outrage in the community. The incident occurred as attackers, allegedly aiming for her brother, accidentally targeted her.

The tragic event unfolded on Saturday evening in the Kalindi village of Sardhana. Local police quickly responded and confirmed the details of the shooting.

Aafia, the young victim, succumbed to her injuries after being shot in the chest. Authorities have named two suspects, Masroor and Kamran, and are actively searching for them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024