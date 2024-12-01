Tragic Shooting of Young Girl Sparks Outrage in Meerut
An eight-year-old girl named Aafia was tragically shot dead in Meerut while trying to save her brother during a conflict. The police have identified two suspects linked to the incident, which has roots in a longstanding dispute. The tragedy has spotlighted ongoing safety concerns in the area.
An eight-year-old girl was fatally shot in Meerut, causing a wave of outrage in the community. The incident occurred as attackers, allegedly aiming for her brother, accidentally targeted her.
The tragic event unfolded on Saturday evening in the Kalindi village of Sardhana. Local police quickly responded and confirmed the details of the shooting.
Aafia, the young victim, succumbed to her injuries after being shot in the chest. Authorities have named two suspects, Masroor and Kamran, and are actively searching for them.
