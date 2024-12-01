Delhi Drug Bust: Abduction Case Unveils Massive Cannabis Trafficking Operation

An investigation into the reported abduction of two brothers from Nagaland led the Delhi Police to dismantle a major drug trafficking operation, resulting in the arrest of six individuals and the seizure of 52 kg of cannabis, according to an official announcement on Sunday.

The inquiry began when a complaint was filed on November 29 at the Neb Sarai Police Station by Atoka, claiming that his younger siblings, Vivika Yeptho and Buvito K Aye, had been kidnapped upon their arrival in Delhi. The alleged kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 22 lakh, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan.

In a tactical operation, police disguised as a bike taxi driver took Atoka to the ransom drop-off point in Rajpur Khurd. There, a tactical team apprehended suspects and recovered 3 kg of cannabis, unveiling the brothers' involvement in the trafficking scheme. Further investigation led to the discovery of an additional 49 kg of cannabis.

