Delhi Drug Bust: Abduction Case Unveils Massive Cannabis Trafficking Operation

The Delhi Police uncovered a hidden drug trafficking network while investigating the alleged abduction of two brothers from Nagaland. Six suspects were arrested and 52 kg of cannabis was seized. It was revealed that the abducted brothers, alongside their elder sibling, were part of the drug operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 23:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An investigation into the reported abduction of two brothers from Nagaland led the Delhi Police to dismantle a major drug trafficking operation, resulting in the arrest of six individuals and the seizure of 52 kg of cannabis, according to an official announcement on Sunday.

The inquiry began when a complaint was filed on November 29 at the Neb Sarai Police Station by Atoka, claiming that his younger siblings, Vivika Yeptho and Buvito K Aye, had been kidnapped upon their arrival in Delhi. The alleged kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 22 lakh, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan.

In a tactical operation, police disguised as a bike taxi driver took Atoka to the ransom drop-off point in Rajpur Khurd. There, a tactical team apprehended suspects and recovered 3 kg of cannabis, unveiling the brothers' involvement in the trafficking scheme. Further investigation led to the discovery of an additional 49 kg of cannabis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

