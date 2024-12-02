Trudeau Promises Tougher Border Controls Following Meeting with Trump

In a bid to stave off potential economic fallout, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has vowed to reinforce border security with the United States. This comes after a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump in Florida, where the leaders addressed concerns over the long-standing undefended border between the neighboring nations.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, who was present at the meeting, said Canada plans to bolster surveillance and security through the use of additional drones, police helicopters, and an increased personnel presence to showcase a fortified stance.

Trudeau emphasized the mutual economic detriment tariffs could pose, given the trade dependency between the two countries. Despite previous tensions, the meeting was described as warm and concluded on a cordial note with Trump urging Trudeau to maintain open lines of communication.

