Rising Concerns: Russian Submarine Sighting in Philippine Waters

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has raised alarms about a Russian submarine reportedly surfacing in the Philippine exclusive economic zone (EEZ). The sighting, as reported by the Philippine Daily Inquirer, has stirred anxiety regarding territorial breach issues in the South China Sea.

The presence of the Russian submarine raises grave concerns, with any unauthorized entry into the West Philippine Sea deemed highly troubling. Although President Marcos withheld detailed comments on the matter, he entrusted the military for further discourse.

This development adds to the mounting tensions in the region, further exacerbated by China and Russia's intensified maritime maneuvers and longstanding territorial disputes, notably after the Philippines challenged China's claims at The Hague in 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)