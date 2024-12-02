Left Menu

Rising Concerns: Russian Submarine Sighting in Philippine Waters

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed concern over reports of a Russian submarine surfacing in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. The incident, reported by the Philippine Daily Inquirer, highlights escalating tensions in the South China Sea, amid existing disputes involving China and Russia's recent naval exercises in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 09:07 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 09:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has raised alarms about a Russian submarine reportedly surfacing in the Philippine exclusive economic zone (EEZ). The sighting, as reported by the Philippine Daily Inquirer, has stirred anxiety regarding territorial breach issues in the South China Sea.

The presence of the Russian submarine raises grave concerns, with any unauthorized entry into the West Philippine Sea deemed highly troubling. Although President Marcos withheld detailed comments on the matter, he entrusted the military for further discourse.

This development adds to the mounting tensions in the region, further exacerbated by China and Russia's intensified maritime maneuvers and longstanding territorial disputes, notably after the Philippines challenged China's claims at The Hague in 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

