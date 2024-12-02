Tragic Loss: Young IPS Officer's Life Cut Short in Accident
An IPS officer, Harsh Bardhan, tragically died in an accident en route to his first posting in Hassan district. He was a 2023-batch officer from Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred when the vehicle tire burst, causing the vehicle to crash. Karnataka's Chief Minister expressed condolences to his family.
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident claimed the life of a young IPS officer as he embarked on his first assignment in Karnataka's Hassan district. Harsh Bardhan, a 26-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, was a promising 2023-batch officer, dedicated to serving in the Karnataka cadre.
The accident occurred Sunday evening when the police vehicle he was traveling in experienced a tire burst near Kittane in Hassan taluk, leading the driver to lose control. The vehicle subsequently crashed into a house and a tree, inflicting severe head injuries on Bardhan. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries, while the driver, Manjegowda, escaped with minor injuries.
Bardhan had recently completed his training at the Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru and was on track to take up his duty as a probationary Assistant Superintendent of Police in Holenarasipur. The state's Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, expressed profound sorrow for the loss and extended condolences to Bardhan's family, acknowledging the young officer's dedication and hard work.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Stabbing Incident in Deoria Sparks Police Investigation
A Closer Look: AI and the Unseen Footage of Police Body-Worn Cameras
Gujarat man held from Maharashtra's Akola in Baba Siddique murder case, arrests reach 25: Police.
Major Drug Syndicate Crushed: Delhi Police Seize Rs 1 Crore Worth of Narcotics
Odisha's Patapur Police Station Shines as Top National Performer