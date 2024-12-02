Tragic Family Feud: Constable's Life Cut Short

A shocking case of familial violence emerged as a woman constable was allegedly murdered by her brother while commuting to work, police reports indicate.

The incident unfolded when the constable, stationed at Hayathnagar, was attacked with a vehicle collision by the accused in Ibrahimpatnam, escalating to a fatal throat slitting.

Preliminary investigations suggest the motive stems from the constable's recent love marriage, with law enforcement delving deeper into the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

