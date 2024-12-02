Left Menu

Tragic Family Feud: Constable's Life Cut Short

A woman constable was allegedly murdered by her brother while on her way to duty. The brother is suspected of killing her due to her recent love marriage. The incident occurred at Hayathnagar, with police carrying out further investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-12-2024 11:56 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 11:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking case of familial violence emerged as a woman constable was allegedly murdered by her brother while commuting to work, police reports indicate.

The incident unfolded when the constable, stationed at Hayathnagar, was attacked with a vehicle collision by the accused in Ibrahimpatnam, escalating to a fatal throat slitting.

Preliminary investigations suggest the motive stems from the constable's recent love marriage, with law enforcement delving deeper into the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

