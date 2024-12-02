Left Menu

Naxalites Sabotage Telecom Tower in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Naxalites burned down a mobile tower in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, opposing local development. The incident occurred overnight at Mormed village. Dressed as civilians, the group set fire to Jio's newly installed equipment. Police are investigating, noting the attack signals a rejection of rural development initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 02-12-2024 12:26 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 12:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A mobile phone tower owned by a prominent telecom company in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district was set ablaze by Naxalites, causing significant damage to its equipment, according to police reports on Monday.

Officials revealed the sabotage occurred between Sunday night and Monday, in Mormed village under Toynar police jurisdiction. Naxalites, opposing regional development, executed the attack in civilian disguise, setting tower installations on fire.

The damaged equipment was part of the Jio company's recent setup under the Universal Service Obligation Fund, designed to extend affordable telecom services to rural India. Police are probing the incident, citing the Naxalites' resistance to development and welfare activities as a probable motive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

