Naxalites Sabotage Telecom Tower in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

A mobile phone tower owned by a prominent telecom company in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district was set ablaze by Naxalites, causing significant damage to its equipment, according to police reports on Monday.

Officials revealed the sabotage occurred between Sunday night and Monday, in Mormed village under Toynar police jurisdiction. Naxalites, opposing regional development, executed the attack in civilian disguise, setting tower installations on fire.

The damaged equipment was part of the Jio company's recent setup under the Universal Service Obligation Fund, designed to extend affordable telecom services to rural India. Police are probing the incident, citing the Naxalites' resistance to development and welfare activities as a probable motive.

