Navigating the Horizons: India's Coastal Shipping Bill 2024
The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024, aimed at enhancing coastal trade and strengthening national security through Indian-flagged vessels, was introduced in the Lok Sabha. Despite opposition protests, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal presented the Bill, one of five measures planned for the Winter Session of Parliament.
In a bid to boost coastal trade and national security, the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024, was introduced in the Lok Sabha. This legislation seeks to encourage the use of Indian-flagged vessels operated by Indian citizens.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal presented the Bill amid vociferous protests from opposition members concerning recent incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and issues surrounding the Adani group. The opposition's dissent continued even as the House was not in order, with Congress members Manish Tewari and Gaurav Gogoi declining the chair's invitation to speak.
Following a voice vote amidst the commotion, the Bill was introduced, marking it as one of five crucial measures scheduled for the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.
