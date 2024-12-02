Left Menu

Historic Climate Showdown: UN Court Weighs Legal Obligations

The International Court of Justice has begun hearings on what countries must do legally to combat climate change. Initiated by vulnerable island nations, the court's decision, although non-binding, could inspire further legal actions. Global warming's effects and climate responsibilities are at the hearing's core.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 02-12-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 14:32 IST
Historic Climate Showdown: UN Court Weighs Legal Obligations
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:

The International Court of Justice embarked on a monumental case this week, deliberating what legal obligations nations bear in the fight against climate change. The case, spurred by island nations fearing existential threats from rising sea levels, seeks an advisory opinion from the court.

Vanuatu, representing small states, has called the current global warming ‘unlawful,’ citing rising temperatures and sea levels as proof of negligence by powerful nations. This legal journey could give rise to new lawsuits, despite its non-binding nature.

The court proceedings bring together 99 countries and multiple organizations, aiming to clarify international law concerning climate protection and environmental preservation. Rich nations have committed to financial aid, but it's far from the needed amount, intensifying demands for immediate action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024