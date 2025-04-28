Left Menu

UN Court Deliberates: Legal Obligations of Israel in Humanitarian Crisis

The International Court of Justice in The Hague has opened hearings concerning Israel’s obligations to offer humanitarian aid to Palestinians in occupied territories. This move has been labeled by Israel as part of a campaign against its legitimacy, sparking tensions as aid supplies dwindle amidst ongoing conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 28-04-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 14:14 IST
UN Court Deliberates: Legal Obligations of Israel in Humanitarian Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Court of Justice commenced hearings on Monday to judge Israel's responsibilities in facilitating humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the occupied territories.

Israel's Foreign Minister, Gideon Saar, decried the hearings as an attempt to delegitimize the nation, branding the proceedings as 'shameful.' Saar claims the court is increasingly politicized.

The hearings follow the UN General Assembly's request for an advisory opinion to resolve Israel's blockade of essential supplies to Gaza, amid widespread food and medicine shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025