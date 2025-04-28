UN Court Deliberates: Legal Obligations of Israel in Humanitarian Crisis

The International Court of Justice commenced hearings on Monday to judge Israel's responsibilities in facilitating humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the occupied territories.

Israel's Foreign Minister, Gideon Saar, decried the hearings as an attempt to delegitimize the nation, branding the proceedings as 'shameful.' Saar claims the court is increasingly politicized.

The hearings follow the UN General Assembly's request for an advisory opinion to resolve Israel's blockade of essential supplies to Gaza, amid widespread food and medicine shortages.

