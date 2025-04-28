UN Court Deliberates: Legal Obligations of Israel in Humanitarian Crisis
The International Court of Justice in The Hague has opened hearings concerning Israel’s obligations to offer humanitarian aid to Palestinians in occupied territories. This move has been labeled by Israel as part of a campaign against its legitimacy, sparking tensions as aid supplies dwindle amidst ongoing conflicts.
The International Court of Justice commenced hearings on Monday to judge Israel's responsibilities in facilitating humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the occupied territories.
Israel's Foreign Minister, Gideon Saar, decried the hearings as an attempt to delegitimize the nation, branding the proceedings as 'shameful.' Saar claims the court is increasingly politicized.
The hearings follow the UN General Assembly's request for an advisory opinion to resolve Israel's blockade of essential supplies to Gaza, amid widespread food and medicine shortages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
