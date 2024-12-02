Left Menu

Indonesia's Delicate Dance in the South China Sea

Indonesia has yet to finalize any joint development areas with China in the South China Sea, amid concerns over national sovereignty. Despite a recent accord with Beijing, Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono reaffirmed that Jakarta does not acknowledge China's territorial claims, and no specific projects have been detailed. The issue remains contentious among Southeast Asian nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 14:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia remains in a delicate diplomatic position as it continues to navigate its relationship with China concerning the contentious South China Sea. Recent developments have heightened concerns over national sovereignty, with Indonesia's foreign minister affirming that no joint development areas have been determined.

The South China Sea, a waterway claimed largely by China through a controversial nine-dash line, has been a flashpoint in regional politics. Despite an international tribunal ruling against China's expansive claims, Beijing persists in asserting its rights, posing a challenge for neighboring nations.

Indonesia's recent joint statement with China had stirred regional tension, interpreted as an unusual concession to Beijing's claims. However, Foreign Minister Sugiono reiterated Indonesia's stance of neutrality, aiming for development partnerships that maintain the country's sovereignty, aiming to ease tensions with neighboring states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

