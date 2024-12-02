Sikh Clergy Enforces Religious Penalties on Akali Dal Leaders

The Sikh clergy at the Akal Takht on Monday issued a 'tankhah,' a religious punishment, to Sukhbir Singh Badal for the Shiromani Akali Dal's transgressions from 2007 to 2017. Badal, alongside other Akali leaders, is instructed to perform 'sewadar' duties cleaning utensils and shoes at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Announcing the decree from the Akal Takht podium, Giani Raghbir Singh, Jathedar of the Sikh's highest temporal authority, directed the working committee of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to accept Sukhbir Badal's resignation as party leader. Furthermore, he called for elections for the positions of SAD president and office-bearers within a six-month period.

The Jathedar also rescinded the honorary title 'Fakhre-e-Qaum' previously awarded to the late Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Badal's father. Meanwhile, other former Akali ministers are similarly tasked with acts of penance to atone for their roles during the same period.

