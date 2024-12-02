PRAGATI: Revolutionizing Infrastructure Delivery Through Digital Governance

India's PRAGATI platform, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is making waves in infrastructure delivery, a study by Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, and the Gates Foundation reveals. The digital initiative has expedited 340 projects worth USD 205 billion.

This groundbreaking model eradicates bureaucratic hurdles and promotes accountability, facilitating unprecedented federal and regional cooperation. The study, unveiled at an IIM Bengaluru symposium, highlights PRAGATI as a successful example of cooperative federalism, fostering collaboration between central and state governments.

Soumitra Dutta from the University of Oxford emphasizes the critical role of technological leadership in infrastructure progress. PRAGATI, with its data-driven analyses, compels officials to respond to citizen concerns promptly, contributing to efficient governance and sustainable development.

