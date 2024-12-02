PRAGATI: Revolutionizing Infrastructure Delivery Through Digital Governance
PRAGATI, a digital governance platform in India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has streamlined infrastructure delivery, according to a study by Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, and the Gates Foundation. It has accelerated 340 projects, valued at USD 205 billion, promoting federal collaboration and accountability.
- Country:
- India
India's PRAGATI platform, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is making waves in infrastructure delivery, a study by Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, and the Gates Foundation reveals. The digital initiative has expedited 340 projects worth USD 205 billion.
This groundbreaking model eradicates bureaucratic hurdles and promotes accountability, facilitating unprecedented federal and regional cooperation. The study, unveiled at an IIM Bengaluru symposium, highlights PRAGATI as a successful example of cooperative federalism, fostering collaboration between central and state governments.
Soumitra Dutta from the University of Oxford emphasizes the critical role of technological leadership in infrastructure progress. PRAGATI, with its data-driven analyses, compels officials to respond to citizen concerns promptly, contributing to efficient governance and sustainable development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Targets BJP Over Job Loss and Government Accountability
PM Narendra Modi interacts with Indian community in Abuja; says Nigeria's national award received by him belongs to people of India.
Tragedy at Jhansi Medical College: Calls for Accountability and Reform
Tharoor's Followers Stagnation Sparks Questions on X's Accountability
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Nigeria's second-highest national award - the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger.