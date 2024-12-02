Philippines Shadows Russian Submarine in Tense South China Sea Standoff
A Russian submarine passing through the South China Sea raised concerns in the Philippines as they deployed military assets to shadow it. The submarine, exercising with the Malaysian navy, claimed 'innocent passage,' yet its presence highlights ongoing territorial tensions involving China and other coastal nations.
The Philippine military deployed navy and air force units when a Russian submarine passed through the South China Sea near the country's western coast, a security official reported on Monday.
In response to a two-way radio inquiry by the Philippine navy, the submarine identified itself, stating that it was heading back to Vladivostok after participating in an exercise with the Malaysian navy, according to Jonathan Malaya of the National Security Council.
Despite the submarine's right to "innocent passage," its emergence about 80 nautical miles off the coast of Mindoro stirred concerns, indicating heightened territorial tensions in the area.
