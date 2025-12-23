Left Menu

China's Space Race: Long March 12A's Inaugural Flight Highlights Reusable Rocket Challenge

China's reusable Long March 12A rocket's first stage failed to recover successfully during its inaugural flight. While its second stage entered orbit, further analysis is underway. State and private firms, like CASC and Landspace, intensify efforts against SpaceX's lead in reusable rocket technology for cost-effective space missions.

23-12-2025
In a fresh stride toward cutting-edge space exploration, China's reusable Long March 12A rocket experienced a setback during its inaugural flight as its first stage failed to be successfully recovered. The development indicates Beijing's unabated resolve to compete with aerospace giant SpaceX.

Despite the first stage's unsuccessful recovery, the rocket's second stage navigated into its designated orbit, according to China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC). While the specific reason for the failed recovery remains undisclosed, the corporation continues its efforts in analysis and troubleshooting. The move marks a critical juncture in Beijing's pursuit of reusability, aimed at minimizing costs associated with rocketry.

Competing vigorously with SpaceX's reusable Falcon 9, which supports Starlink's dominance in low-Earth orbit satellites, Chinese state and private enterprises vie for innovative solutions. Notably, Landspace, a burgeoning startup, contended recently with its Zhuque-3 launch, underscoring the high stakes in China's quest to challenge SpaceX's expertise.

