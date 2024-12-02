Preserving Sanctity: A Call to Protect Religious Sites

In a significant move, Muslim organizations in Jaipur have called on the Supreme Court to intervene and prevent any alterations to revered religious sites, including the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. On Monday, they emphasized the importance of upholding the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

Leaders like Mohammad Nazimuddin and Syed Saadat Ali expressed concerns over petitions attempting to claim temple existence at mosque sites, arguing such actions disturb the status quo and contradict constitutional norms.

Jameel Khan of AIMIM highlighted that the Ajmer Dargah, a symbol of religious harmony, must remain unchanged. He urged the judiciary to uphold national goodwill by dismissing disruptive petitions.

