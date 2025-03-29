UP Government Implements Ban on Illegal Slaughterhouses Near Religious Sites

The Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has intensified its efforts to curb illegal slaughterhouses and the sale of meat in proximity to religious sites. Strict orders have been issued to close down unauthorized slaughterhouses and prohibit meat sales within a 500-meter radius of these sites.

Referencing earlier directives from 2014 and 2017, the government clarified its stance on banning illegal slaughter and meat sales near religious locations. District-level committees, led by District Magistrates and encompassing officials from various departments, have been established to ensure effective enforcement.

The ban coincides with Ram Navami celebrations on April 6, 2025. Officials have been instructed to enforce the ban under the UP Municipal Corporation Act, 1959, and Food Safety Acts of 2006 and 2011. The government also plans extensive celebrations, including a 24-hour recitation of Ramcharitmanas in temples statewide, promoting spiritual and cultural significance.

