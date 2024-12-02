Tragic Discovery: Missing Boy Found Dead in Sack
An eight-year-old boy who disappeared four days ago was found dead in a sack behind his house. Police have launched an investigation, and forensic teams are involved. The boy's body was discovered with a 'tilak' on his forehead and blood on his head and neck.
An eight-year-old boy who went missing four days prior was tragically discovered dead inside a sack behind his home on Monday, police confirmed.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Kumar Sharma, the child's family reported his disappearance on Sunday after he failed to return home. His body was found on Monday with ominous markings, including a 'tilak' on his forehead and blood on his head and neck, as stated by the victim's uncle, Ravi.
Local authorities promptly dispatched a dog squad and forensic team to gather evidence. The boy's father works as a laborer in Surat, Gujarat, while his uncle is employed as a confectioner in Delhi. The young victim was a first-grade student.
