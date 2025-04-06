Jayawardene Backs Tilak Varma Amid High-Stakes MI vs. RCB Clash

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has expressed confidence in under-fire batter Tilak Varma ahead of their crucial match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium. Despite the criticism Varma faced for his recent performance against Lucknow Super Giants, Jayawardene believes the young player remains a key asset for the team.

The head coach defended Varma, explaining that the strategic decision to have Mitchell Santner finish the game instead was not a reflection of any lack of faith in Varma. The batter, who has scored 95 runs across four matches with a strike rate over 113, is expected to deliver against the Red and Gold side.

This high-profile clash sees Mumbai Indians, currently eighth in the standings, face off against a strong RCB, sitting in second place. As both teams prepare at Wankhede Stadium, Jayawardene remains optimistic that Varma will help secure a vital win for MI in this pivotal encounter. (ANI)

