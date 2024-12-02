Breaking Barriers: New Initiatives for Disability Inclusivity Unveiled

On the eve of the International Day for Persons with Disabilities, the Centre will introduce 16 groundbreaking initiatives aimed at fostering inclusivity and empowerment. These efforts range from boosting accessibility to developing cutting-edge assistive technologies.

The Sugamya Bharat Yatra 'Breaking Barriers Together,' a flagship initiative, will assess public space accessibility nationwide. Launched alongside the Association for Persons with Disabilities, this endeavor coincides with the unveiling of the AI-driven 'Yes to Access' app, enabling crowdsourced data collection for public accessibility ratings.

In assistive technology, the spotlight is on the Kadam Artificial Knee Joint and High-Power Spectacles, developed by leading research bodies. These innovations promise enhanced mobility and vision. Additionally, the launch of Accessible Story Books and an online financial assistance portal underscores efforts to expand educational and financial access for persons with disabilities.

