Tragedy Strikes: Young IPS Officer Loses Life in Road Mishap

In a tragic incident, a young IPS officer lost his life in a road accident in Hassan district, Karnataka, while en route to his first duty posting. Harsh Bardhan, a 2023-batch officer, succumbed to severe head injuries after the police vehicle he was traveling in crashed due to a burst tire.

Bardhan was a promising officer from Madhya Pradesh, who had recently completed his training in Mysuru. The accident occurred when his vehicle hit a house and a tree, leading to a fatal injury. His father, Akhilesh Singh, a Sub Divisional Magistrate, rushed to Karnataka to collect his son's remains.

The tragic loss of this young officer has drawn condolences from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and emphasized the dangerous unpredictability officers face even at the start of their careers. The community mourns an aspiring officer whose brief tenure was met with untimely demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)