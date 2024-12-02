Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Bold Move: Direct Mayoral Elections and Tourism Boost

The Chhattisgarh government reinstates direct elections for urban civic leaders, reversing a past decision. This change alongside new industry status for tourism aims to boost local governance and economic development. The reforms promise increased investment and employment in the state's tourism sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:16 IST
The Chhattisgarh government has announced a significant policy shift by restoring direct elections for the posts of mayors and chairpersons of municipal bodies. This move reverses the previous decision implemented under the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress administration, which involved indirect elections through corporators.

At a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, it was decided to amend relevant sections of the Chhattisgarh Municipal Corporation and Municipality Acts. This legislative change facilitates the return to direct elections, potentially aligning them with upcoming panchayat polls. The decision affects 14 municipal corporations, 52 municipal councils, and 123 Nagar Panchayats across the state.

In a bid to promote and enhance tourism, the government has also accorded industry status to this sector under the new Chhattisgarh Industry Policy 2024-30. This policy includes various incentives for capital investments in tourism projects, aiming to attract private sector participation and generate significant employment opportunities in the state.

