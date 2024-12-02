Barbados Pioneers World's First Debt-for-Climate Swap

Barbados has made history by completing the world's inaugural 'debt-for-climate' swap. This innovative approach aims to bolster the island's water systems against climate change's destructive effects.

Under this agreement, $125 million will be leveraged to upgrade sewage treatment plants, improving water availability and reducing pollution levels in the Caribbean. With water scarcity on the rise, this move is critical for both the population and agriculture on the island.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley emphasized the deal's importance, stating it provides a blueprint for rapidly delivering adaptation benefits to vulnerable states facing climate crises.

