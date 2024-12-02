Left Menu

Barbados Pioneers World's First Debt-for-Climate Swap

Barbados has initiated the first-ever 'debt-for-climate' swap, designed to improve water resilience amidst climate change. This $125 million deal aims to upgrade sewage treatment, bolstering water supplies and reducing pollution. The initiative serves as a climate adaptation model for vulnerable nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:40 IST
Barbados Pioneers World's First Debt-for-Climate Swap

Barbados has made history by completing the world's inaugural 'debt-for-climate' swap. This innovative approach aims to bolster the island's water systems against climate change's destructive effects.

Under this agreement, $125 million will be leveraged to upgrade sewage treatment plants, improving water availability and reducing pollution levels in the Caribbean. With water scarcity on the rise, this move is critical for both the population and agriculture on the island.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley emphasized the deal's importance, stating it provides a blueprint for rapidly delivering adaptation benefits to vulnerable states facing climate crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024