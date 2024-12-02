Left Menu

Inside the Rise of CEO Impersonation Scams

Cyber criminals are defrauding companies by impersonating high-ranking officials via WhatsApp, as revealed by the Delhi Police. Scammers have siphoned over Rs 7 crore, with three incidents involving urgent fund transfer requests from fake official accounts. Companies are urged to enforce strict verification protocols and educate employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:51 IST
Inside the Rise of CEO Impersonation Scams
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cyber criminals have devised a new strategy to defraud businesses by assuming the identities of top executives, such as CEOs, to deceive employees into transferring funds to fraudulent accounts, according to Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations.

Over the past two weeks, over Rs 7 crore have been stolen across three reported incidents, emphasized Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) Hemant Tiwari in a statement. Tiwari detailed that scammers typically create fake WhatsApp accounts using company heads' profile images sourced from social media or official websites.

Companies are being urged to implement strict protocols to inhibit such frauds. Police recommended that all transaction requests be physically verified and that employees receiving such messages consult with senior officials. Education on recognizing impersonation and establishing multi-level approval systems for significant transactions are advised to combat these scams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024