Blinken's Strategic Europe Trip Ahead of NATO Summit

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is embarking on a critical journey to Europe for what may be the final major NATO meeting before the Biden administration concludes next month. At the forefront of the agenda is strengthening allied support for Ukraine as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to assume office in January, according to the State Department's announcement.

Blinken's discussions will center on transatlantic security priorities, emphasizing support for Ukraine against Russia's invasion. Additionally, he aims to enhance cooperation with NATO's partners in the Middle East, North Africa, and Sahel. Preparations for the forthcoming summit at The Hague are also on the docket.

Following the NATO meetings, Blinken will head to Malta for a session with foreign ministers from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe. The meeting comes amid increasing challenges posed by developments in Ukraine, Georgia, and neighboring regions.

