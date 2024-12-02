Left Menu

Hezbollah's First Strike: Ceasefire in Peril?

Hezbollah launched projectiles into the disputed Mount Dov area, marking its first attack since a ceasefire started last week. Lebanon has accused Israel of violating the truce over 50 times recently. The US- and French-brokered ceasefire aims to pause the conflict after more than a year of hostilities.

Updated: 02-12-2024 21:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Israel
  • Israel

Hezbollah has launched projectiles into Mount Dov, a strategically significant territory, in a move marking its first attack since the recent ceasefire took effect last week. This breach has heightened tensions in an already volatile region, with Lebanon accusing Israel of violating the truce extensively in recent days.

According to the Israeli military, two projectiles were launched targeted at the disputed region, known as Shebaa Farms in Lebanon, an area where the borders of Lebanon, Syria, and Israel converge. Thankfully, the projectiles landed in open areas and there were no reports of injuries.

The ceasefire, brokered by the United States and France, came into effect last Wednesday. It calls for a 60-day halt to the persistent exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israel, with the intent of bringing an end to over a year of ongoing conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

