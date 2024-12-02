Left Menu

Presidential Pardon: The Legal Saga of Hunter Biden

President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, for federal and state convictions related to drug addiction and tax evasion. The pardon covers crimes committed between 2014 and 2023. This legal decision comes amidst controversies concerning special treatment and potential future testimonies involving the Biden family.

In a significant legal twist, President Joe Biden has pardoned his son Hunter Biden, reversing prior pledges not to intervene. The pardon covers federal crimes Hunter Biden committed or might have committed from January 1, 2014, to the end of 2023.

Hunter Biden was convicted by a Delaware jury this year for providing false information about his drug addiction while purchasing a firearm and pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges in California. Despite facing potential decades in prison, experts believed he was unlikely to serve such a lengthy sentence.

The pardon has sparked a political debate amid allegations of preferential treatment due to the President's familial ties. It also opens the possibility of Hunter Biden being called to testify in future investigations into Biden family dealings, limiting his ability to invoke the Fifth Amendment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

