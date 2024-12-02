BJD Takes Stand Against Polavaram Project Design Change

BJD has intensively opposed any design changes to the Polavaram multi-purpose project in Andhra Pradesh, vowing to take the issue to the national capital for resolution.

A delegation from the party will depart for Delhi, aiming to engage with officials from the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the Central Water Commission, and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. BJD coordination committee chairperson Debi Prasad Mishra announced this on Monday, confirming that a memorandum highlighting the project's adverse impact on Odisha will be submitted.

According to Mishra, the redesign could inundate about 200 villages in Malkangiri district. The Odisha government has been vocally critical since 2007, even approaching the Supreme Court to argue that proper impact assessments were not carried out. The party is actively seeking to spotlight the issue in Delhi, escalating both legal battles and public awareness campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)