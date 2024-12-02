Delhi Murder Mystery: Five Arrested, Including Three Juveniles

Delhi Police have apprehended five individuals, inclusive of three juveniles, in a murder investigation, an official confirmed on Monday.

The detained suspects include Mohammad Akhtar, aged 62, Mohammad Maksood, 49, Angoori, 35, and Juhi, who is Maksood's wife. Police have secured custody of Maksood as they piece together the details of the crime and consider other potential conspirators.

The crime occurred in Naraina, west Delhi, where a man was fatally stabbed in a park six months after his brother suffered a similar attack. Police had arrested two juveniles linked to this weekend's murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)