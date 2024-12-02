Fishing Boat Captain Charged After Submarine Collision

The captain of the fishing boat FV Marthoma has been charged following a fatal collision with the Indian Navy submarine INS Karanj in the Arabian Sea, Mumbai police reported Monday.

The November 21 incident, which occurred 70 nautical miles off Goa's coast, resulted in two deaths and injuries to 11 others. The submarine sustained damage exceeding Rs 10 crore, and the fishing vessel sank.

The FV Marthoma was carrying 13 crew members, 11 of whom were rescued during the search operation. Based on a complaint by a Navy officer, police registered a case against the 'tandel' for causing death by rash and negligent act under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigations continue, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)