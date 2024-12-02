Fishing Boat Captain Charged After Submarine Collision
The captain of fishing boat FV Marthoma has been booked after a tragic collision with Indian Navy submarine INS Karanj resulted in two deaths and substantial damage. The incident occurred off Goa's coast, leading to a legal case against the captain for rash and negligent action.
- Country:
- India
The captain of the fishing boat FV Marthoma has been charged following a fatal collision with the Indian Navy submarine INS Karanj in the Arabian Sea, Mumbai police reported Monday.
The November 21 incident, which occurred 70 nautical miles off Goa's coast, resulted in two deaths and injuries to 11 others. The submarine sustained damage exceeding Rs 10 crore, and the fishing vessel sank.
The FV Marthoma was carrying 13 crew members, 11 of whom were rescued during the search operation. Based on a complaint by a Navy officer, police registered a case against the 'tandel' for causing death by rash and negligent act under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigations continue, officials confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Northvolt's Battery Struggle: Challenges in Meeting Production Goals
NCP Scapegoats BJP in Alleged Attack on Anil Deshmukh Amidst Election Battle
COP29 Shines Spotlight on Nuclear Power as Key to Global Decarbonization Goals
IHCL's Bold Expansion: Doubling Portfolio and Revenue Goals by 2030
NTPC Green Energy's Ambitious IPO: A Boost to India's Renewable Goals