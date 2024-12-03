Left Menu

Successful Ceasefire in Lebanon Faces Potential Violations

The ceasefire in Lebanon has held successfully, according to the U.S. State Department. However, the U.S. and France will examine reports of potential violations. The two nations plan to cooperate with Israeli and Lebanese military forces to address any issues through the established agreement mechanisms.

The U.S. State Department announced on Monday that the ceasefire in Lebanon has largely succeeded, describing it as broadly effective. Nonetheless, the United States and France will review any reports of potential violations in the coming days.

During a news briefing, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized that both Washington and Paris are committed to engaging with the Israeli and Lebanese militaries. This engagement aims to examine accusations of violations and handle any issues through the designated mechanisms outlined in the ceasefire agreement.

The diplomatic collaboration between the U.S. and France highlights a concerted effort to ensure peace, indicating a proactive stance in preserving stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

