California Braces for Legal Showdowns with Upcoming Trump Administration

In a strategic move to counter the anticipated policy shifts from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's approaching administration, California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has announced a request for up to $25 million in supplementary legal funding.

This decision emerges amid a special session of the state's legislature focused on fortifying California's interests before Trump's inauguration. The additional resources are earmarked for defending reproductive rights, environmental protection, and immigration through court battles.

California's previous experience, during Trump's first term, showcases its legal prowess with over 120 lawsuits and $42 million spent in litigation. The state intends to capitalize on its prior successes to safeguard vital services for its residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)