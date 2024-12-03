Diplomatic Expedition: Strengthening Ties in South Asia
Donald Lu, the Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, is visiting India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal from December 3 to 10. The visit aims to bolster regional partnerships, enhance economic and security cooperation, and discuss governance and development with key leaders.
In a crucial diplomatic effort, the Biden Administration's representative for South and Central Asia, Donald Lu, is set to tour India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. This visit marks the first of its kind post-November's presidential elections.
The State Department confirmed that Lu, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, will embark on a trip from December 3 to December 10. The agenda focuses on fortifying partnerships to promote regional prosperity and security.
Lu's itinerary includes significant engagements in New Delhi, Colombo, and Kathmandu. In India, he will push for collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region. In Sri Lanka, discussions will target economic growth and governance reforms. Finally, in Nepal, Lu will explore environmental and cultural preservation efforts in meetings with senior leaders.
