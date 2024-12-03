High Court Quashes Arms Licence Order in Viral Video Case

The Bombay High Court has nullified a Pune police commissioner's order that cancelled the arms license of Manorama Khedkar, mother of ex-IAS officer Puja Khedkar. The move follows ineffective notice serving, as highlighted by Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan during the November 27 hearing.

The controversy erupted over a viral video showing Manorama Khedkar brandishing a firearm amid a land dispute in Dhadwali village. The public outcry that ensued resulted in her arrest on July 18. Charges against her include attempt to murder, unlawful assembly with weapons, and criminal intimidation, supplemented by Arms Act violations.

Manorama Khedkar challenged the cancellation of her arms license, arguing she was denied an opportunity to defend her case. In its ruling, the High Court emphasized that the notice to Khedkar wasn't legally served, making the cancellation unsustainable. The court remitted the case for a fresh hearing with Pune's police commissioner.

