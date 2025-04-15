President Murmu's Charge to IAS Officers: Upliftment through Integrity
President Droupadi Murmu addressed newly inducted IAS officers, urging them to uplift the underprivileged and leverage their roles to enact transformative changes. She emphasized honesty, integrity, and dedication as pillars for public service, and encouraged them to revisit their postings to witness the impact of their work.
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday called upon newly inducted IAS officers to prioritize the upliftment of the underprivileged.
In her address, she highlighted that being part of the Indian Administrative Service offers a unique chance to drive changes in many lives. Murmu emphasized that officers should balance their rights and obligations as public servants.
She reminded them that their careers would be defined by their actions and advised working towards public interest and local engagement to achieve national development goals.
