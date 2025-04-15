President Murmu's Charge to IAS Officers: Upliftment through Integrity

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday called upon newly inducted IAS officers to prioritize the upliftment of the underprivileged.

In her address, she highlighted that being part of the Indian Administrative Service offers a unique chance to drive changes in many lives. Murmu emphasized that officers should balance their rights and obligations as public servants.

She reminded them that their careers would be defined by their actions and advised working towards public interest and local engagement to achieve national development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)