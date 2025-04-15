Left Menu

President Murmu's Charge to IAS Officers: Upliftment through Integrity

President Droupadi Murmu addressed newly inducted IAS officers, urging them to uplift the underprivileged and leverage their roles to enact transformative changes. She emphasized honesty, integrity, and dedication as pillars for public service, and encouraged them to revisit their postings to witness the impact of their work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:28 IST
President Murmu's Charge to IAS Officers: Upliftment through Integrity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday called upon newly inducted IAS officers to prioritize the upliftment of the underprivileged.

In her address, she highlighted that being part of the Indian Administrative Service offers a unique chance to drive changes in many lives. Murmu emphasized that officers should balance their rights and obligations as public servants.

She reminded them that their careers would be defined by their actions and advised working towards public interest and local engagement to achieve national development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025