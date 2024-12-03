Mystery on Mount Cook: Search for Missing Climbers

Rescue teams searching for three missing climbers on New Zealand's Mount Cook have uncovered equipment linked to the trio, police confirmed on Tuesday. However, adverse weather conditions have suspended the search operation for a second day.

U.S. citizens Kurt Blair, 56, and Carlos Romero, 50, along with an unidentified Canadian, were dropped at a camp on Mount Cook by helicopter on Saturday, with the intent to conquer the 3,724-meter peak. Their failure to appear for a scheduled return flight on Monday spurred the ongoing search-and-rescue mission.

While searchers found several climbing-related items believed to belong to the climbers, inclement weather will likely push back further rescue attempts until Thursday. Authorities are collaborating with U.S. and Canadian embassies to notify and assist the families involved.

