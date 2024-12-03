Left Menu

Mystery on Mount Cook: Search for Missing Climbers

Rescue teams are searching for three climbers missing on New Zealand's Mount Cook. The climbers, two Americans and a Canadian, went missing after not returning from their trek. Equipment was found, but bad weather has paused search efforts, involving coordination with embassies to support families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 03-12-2024 08:53 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 08:53 IST
Mystery on Mount Cook: Search for Missing Climbers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Rescue teams searching for three missing climbers on New Zealand's Mount Cook have uncovered equipment linked to the trio, police confirmed on Tuesday. However, adverse weather conditions have suspended the search operation for a second day.

U.S. citizens Kurt Blair, 56, and Carlos Romero, 50, along with an unidentified Canadian, were dropped at a camp on Mount Cook by helicopter on Saturday, with the intent to conquer the 3,724-meter peak. Their failure to appear for a scheduled return flight on Monday spurred the ongoing search-and-rescue mission.

While searchers found several climbing-related items believed to belong to the climbers, inclement weather will likely push back further rescue attempts until Thursday. Authorities are collaborating with U.S. and Canadian embassies to notify and assist the families involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

