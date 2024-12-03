Left Menu

Consulate Chaos: Arrests Follow Vandalism in Tripura

Seven members of a Hindu group were arrested in Tripura for vandalizing the Bangladesh consulate after protests erupted over the arrest of a Hindu leader in Bangladesh. The incident has sparked diplomatic tension, with both countries condemning the acts of vandalism and the arrest's implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 13:21 IST
Consulate Chaos: Arrests Follow Vandalism in Tripura
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Tripura have detained seven members of a Hindu group after they allegedly broke into and vandalized the Bangladesh consulate. The arrests followed widespread protests triggered by the detention of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Dhaka last week.

The Hindu Sangharsha Samiti spearheaded demonstrations in response to the arrest of Das, who has ties to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness. Witnesses recount that around 50 individuals forcefully entered the consulate, bringing down the national flag of Bangladesh.

The situation has prompted disciplinary actions against four police officers responsible for consulate security. India's foreign ministry labeled the incident as 'deeply regrettable,' while Bangladesh calls for prompt action against the protesters. Meanwhile, Tarique Rahman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party criticized the attack, warning of discord among neighbors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024