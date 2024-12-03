Consulate Chaos: Arrests Follow Vandalism in Tripura

Authorities in Tripura have detained seven members of a Hindu group after they allegedly broke into and vandalized the Bangladesh consulate. The arrests followed widespread protests triggered by the detention of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in Dhaka last week.

The Hindu Sangharsha Samiti spearheaded demonstrations in response to the arrest of Das, who has ties to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness. Witnesses recount that around 50 individuals forcefully entered the consulate, bringing down the national flag of Bangladesh.

The situation has prompted disciplinary actions against four police officers responsible for consulate security. India's foreign ministry labeled the incident as 'deeply regrettable,' while Bangladesh calls for prompt action against the protesters. Meanwhile, Tarique Rahman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party criticized the attack, warning of discord among neighbors.

(With inputs from agencies.)