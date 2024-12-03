Left Menu

India's Historic Legal Overhaul: A New Dawn in Criminal Justice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three new criminal laws aimed at modernizing India's justice system, replacing British-era statutes. Fully implemented in Chandigarh, these laws promise rapid justice within three years of an FIR. The initiative underscores India's commitment to updated legal frameworks addressing contemporary issues like cybercrime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-12-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 13:52 IST
India's Historic Legal Overhaul: A New Dawn in Criminal Justice
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards modernizing India's legal system, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the nationwide implementation of three new criminal laws: Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

Replacing the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act, these laws came into effect on July 1, positioning Chandigarh as the first administrative unit with complete implementation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted their promise to deliver justice within three years of an FIR, making India's justice system one of the most advanced globally.

The new legislation aims to address challenges like cybercrime, expressing a milestone reform for transparency and efficiency. The laws were demonstrated live at an event attended by prominent figures, including Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024