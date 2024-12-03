Manipur's Protest Against Scrapping India-Myanmar FMR
A demonstration in Manipur's Churachandpur district protested the government's decision to scrap the India-Myanmar Free Movement Regime (FMR). Led by the United Zou Organisation, it included local leaders and tribes contesting border fencing plans which threaten cultural ties. A memorandum was submitted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Updated: 03-12-2024
- India
In Manipur's Churachandpur district, a demonstration unfolded on Tuesday, voicing dissent against the government's decision to scrap the India-Myanmar Free Movement Regime (FMR).
The protest, orchestrated by the United Zou Organisation (UZO), commenced at the 'Wall of Remembrance' at 11:30 am, drawing people with posters and placards against border fencing and policy changes.
Prominent MLAs and leaders of Kuki-Zo tribes were present, observing a minute's silence for those lost in ongoing ethnic violence. A memorandum opposing the changes was submitted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah via Deputy Commissioner Dharun Kumar.
