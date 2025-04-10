Greenpeace's Bold Protest at US Embassy: Red Dye Demonstration

In a striking demonstration at the US Embassy in London, Greenpeace activists turned a pond blood-red, protesting American arms sales to Israel. Six individuals were apprehended by police under suspicion of criminal damage as environmentalists pushed their anti-armament message.

The protest, organized by Greenpeace UK, involved 12 activists who poured 300 litres of biodegradable dye into the pond, openly critiquing the US for contributing to Gaza's devastation through weapons sales. The action, led by co-executive director Will McCallum who was among those detained, was a call for attention to the consequences of these international arms transactions.

While the protest was contained to a public area accessible via footpath, US Embassy officials expressed concern over the incident, citing environmental impact due to the dye contamination of a large water supply on the premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)