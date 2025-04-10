Left Menu

Greenpeace's Bold Protest at US Embassy: Red Dye Demonstration

Greenpeace activists in London dyed a pond red at the US Embassy to protest arms sales to Israel. Six individuals were arrested for criminal damage. The protest aimed to highlight the impact of US arms sales on Gaza. The dye used was non-toxic and biodegradable.

Updated: 10-04-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 23:25 IST
  Country:
  United Kingdom

In a striking demonstration at the US Embassy in London, Greenpeace activists turned a pond blood-red, protesting American arms sales to Israel. Six individuals were apprehended by police under suspicion of criminal damage as environmentalists pushed their anti-armament message.

The protest, organized by Greenpeace UK, involved 12 activists who poured 300 litres of biodegradable dye into the pond, openly critiquing the US for contributing to Gaza's devastation through weapons sales. The action, led by co-executive director Will McCallum who was among those detained, was a call for attention to the consequences of these international arms transactions.

While the protest was contained to a public area accessible via footpath, US Embassy officials expressed concern over the incident, citing environmental impact due to the dye contamination of a large water supply on the premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

