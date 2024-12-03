India's New Era: Modern Criminal Laws Reform Legal Framework

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, dedicated to the nation the successful implementation of three new criminal laws, marking a significant departure from colonial-era statutes.

The laws—Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam—replaced the outdated Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act as of July 1. Chandigarh emerges as the first administrative unit with 100 percent implementation of these reforms.

Emphasizing the significance, Modi remarked that these laws symbolize the end of colonial rule's oppressive measures and align with constitutional ideals for the benefit of all citizens. Union Home Minister Amit Shah added that the revamped criminal justice system would soon be among the world's most modern, ensuring timely justice within three years of FIR registration.

A live demonstration of crime scene investigation protocols under these new laws featured at the Punjab Engineering College, with Chandigarh Police showcasing the meticulous process of evidence collection and statement recording.

The nationwide implementation of these transformative laws, aimed for July 1, 2024, will create a transparent and adaptable legal framework, tackling contemporary challenges like cybercrime and organized crime, and aiming for justice delivery for victims of various offenses.

