Russian Forces Gain Ground in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia
The Russian Defence Ministry announced that its military forces have taken control of two new settlements: Romanivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region and Novodarivka in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region. Reuters could not independently verify the report.
The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Tuesday that Russian forces have seized control of two additional settlements in Ukraine. The territories include Romanivka, located in the eastern Donetsk region, and Novodarivka, situated in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.
This development marks the continuation of ongoing military operations by Russia in Ukraine, further intensifying the conflict in these strategically significant areas.
However, the battlefield report provided by the Russian Defence Ministry could not be independently verified by Reuters, leaving the extent and implications of these claims uncertain.
