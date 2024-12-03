Russian Forces Gain Ground in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia

The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Tuesday that Russian forces have seized control of two additional settlements in Ukraine. The territories include Romanivka, located in the eastern Donetsk region, and Novodarivka, situated in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.

This development marks the continuation of ongoing military operations by Russia in Ukraine, further intensifying the conflict in these strategically significant areas.

However, the battlefield report provided by the Russian Defence Ministry could not be independently verified by Reuters, leaving the extent and implications of these claims uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)