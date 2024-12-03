Renewed Turmoil: M23 Reignites Tensions in Eastern Congo
Fighting resumed in eastern Congo, violating a ceasefire, with the M23 rebel group clashing with the Congolese army. Accusations of Rwandan involvement persist despite denials. The U.N. highlights the presence of Rwandan forces in Congo. December's presidential meeting in Angola may address conflict resolutions.
- Country:
- Congo (Kinshasa)
Fighting has erupted once again in eastern Congo, breaching a ceasefire between the M23 rebel group and the Congolese army. The resurgence of violence raises questions about the cessation of M23's offensive following the alleged withdrawal of Rwandan troops.
The U.N. has reported the presence of 3,000 to 4,000 Rwandan forces in eastern Congo, despite Rwanda's denials. Nevertheless, both Congo and Rwanda reached an agreement on Nov. 25 concerning the disengagement of these forces.
M23 confirmed the ongoing conflict after similar reports from the Congolese army. A significant meeting between the presidents of Congo and Rwanda is slated for Dec. 15 in Angola, aiming to address the deepening crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congo
- Rwanda
- M23
- rebel
- ceasefire
- army
- conflict
- peace talks
- eastern Congo
- UN
ALSO READ
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza
Colombian conflict survivors turn forest heroes in search of climate change solutions
U.S. Envoy's Diplomatic Mission to Beirut for Ceasefire Talks
Renewed U.S.-Led Efforts for Ceasefire in Lebanon Amid Israeli Offensives
ANALYSIS-How 1,000 days of conflict fuelled robot wars between Russia and Ukraine