Renewed Turmoil: M23 Reignites Tensions in Eastern Congo

Fighting has erupted once again in eastern Congo, breaching a ceasefire between the M23 rebel group and the Congolese army. The resurgence of violence raises questions about the cessation of M23's offensive following the alleged withdrawal of Rwandan troops.

The U.N. has reported the presence of 3,000 to 4,000 Rwandan forces in eastern Congo, despite Rwanda's denials. Nevertheless, both Congo and Rwanda reached an agreement on Nov. 25 concerning the disengagement of these forces.

M23 confirmed the ongoing conflict after similar reports from the Congolese army. A significant meeting between the presidents of Congo and Rwanda is slated for Dec. 15 in Angola, aiming to address the deepening crisis.

