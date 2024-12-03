Left Menu

Renewed Turmoil: M23 Reignites Tensions in Eastern Congo

Fighting resumed in eastern Congo, violating a ceasefire, with the M23 rebel group clashing with the Congolese army. Accusations of Rwandan involvement persist despite denials. The U.N. highlights the presence of Rwandan forces in Congo. December's presidential meeting in Angola may address conflict resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goma | Updated: 03-12-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:20 IST
Renewed Turmoil: M23 Reignites Tensions in Eastern Congo
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

Fighting has erupted once again in eastern Congo, breaching a ceasefire between the M23 rebel group and the Congolese army. The resurgence of violence raises questions about the cessation of M23's offensive following the alleged withdrawal of Rwandan troops.

The U.N. has reported the presence of 3,000 to 4,000 Rwandan forces in eastern Congo, despite Rwanda's denials. Nevertheless, both Congo and Rwanda reached an agreement on Nov. 25 concerning the disengagement of these forces.

M23 confirmed the ongoing conflict after similar reports from the Congolese army. A significant meeting between the presidents of Congo and Rwanda is slated for Dec. 15 in Angola, aiming to address the deepening crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024