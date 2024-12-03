Left Menu

Escalation of Hostilities: UN Voices Concern in Northwest Syria

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed concern over escalating violence in northwest Syria, as both rebels and pro-government forces engage in attacks. Several deadly incidents leading to civilian casualties, particularly among women and children, are being investigated by the UN office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 03-12-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:34 IST
On Tuesday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed alarm over rising hostilities in northwest Syria. Efforts are underway to verify reports of deadly incidents involving both pro-government forces and rebel groups.

Jeremy Laurence, a spokesperson for Volker Turk, highlighted that several incidents have resulted in significant civilian casualties, particularly among women and children. The UN’s documentation has raised grave concerns over these attacks.

Among the groups involved is Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a former al-Qaeda affiliate, notorious for its involvement in the ongoing conflict in Syria.

