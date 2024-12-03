Nordic Fibre-Optic Cable Disruptions Under Investigation

Authorities in Finland are collaborating with telecom companies to investigate the breach of two land-based fibre-optic cables. While one incident may have been due to excavation work, the cause of the second breach remains unclear, although it is not suspected as criminal.

The repairs to one cable have already been completed, but Finnish police have not launched a criminal investigation. Inspector Teemu Saukoniemi explained there is no current reason to assume foul play. The cable disruptions have come on the heels of recent undersea communications cable breaches in the Baltic Sea.

The Finnish government, treating the incident with gravity, is working alongside Swedish authorities and telecom companies to uncover the factors leading to these disruptions. Suspicions of sabotage remain, especially concerning the Nordic connection serviced by GlobalConnect and Elisa.

(With inputs from agencies.)