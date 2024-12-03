General Munir Champions Military Readiness Amid Rising Threats
Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir reiterated the military's readiness to defend the nation against all threats. During a visit to troops in Narowal and Sialkot, he emphasized the importance of preparedness. His comments follow an increase in attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir emphasized the military's capability in safeguarding national integrity amidst mounting threats. During a strategic visit to troops in Narowal and Sialkot, he highlighted the forces' preparedness and operational prowess.
The visit underscored a field training exercise aimed at refining skills and addressing modern operational challenges. General Munir stressed the importance of readiness in countering potential adversaries, backed by the resolute support of the nation.
The statement arrives as security challenges intensify, especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The military criticized misuse of Afghan soil for attacks, urging Kabul to act against the threat. The exercise showcased advanced warfare tactics, including electronic warfare and disinformation countermeasures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tribal Tensions: Deadly Ambush in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
State Automaton: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Officials Warned Against Political Participation
At least 50 killed, 20 injured as militants ambush vehicles in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, say rescue authorities.
Tragic Ambush in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A Dozen Lives Lost
Tension Escalates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after Devastating Militant Attack