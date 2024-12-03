General Munir Champions Military Readiness Amid Rising Threats

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir emphasized the military's capability in safeguarding national integrity amidst mounting threats. During a strategic visit to troops in Narowal and Sialkot, he highlighted the forces' preparedness and operational prowess.

The visit underscored a field training exercise aimed at refining skills and addressing modern operational challenges. General Munir stressed the importance of readiness in countering potential adversaries, backed by the resolute support of the nation.

The statement arrives as security challenges intensify, especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The military criticized misuse of Afghan soil for attacks, urging Kabul to act against the threat. The exercise showcased advanced warfare tactics, including electronic warfare and disinformation countermeasures.

